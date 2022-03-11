Advertisement

Suspect charged in 2020 University City man’s death

The Circuit Attorney’s Office issued charges for Murder 1st, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon against 24-year-old James Bibby.(St. Louis City Police)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges were filed against a 24-year-old man Friday in a 2020 shooting that left a University City man dead.

James Bibby, 24, of the 1200 block of Goodfellow, was charged with murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a weapon. According to police, 42-year-old Terrell Scott, of University City, a 30-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old man were found shot in the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Dr on September 2020.

Scott died at the scene while paramedics rushed the others to the hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information should call local police.

