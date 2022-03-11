Schnucks hosting job fair on March 31

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks will be hosting a job fair at all of its stores on March 31, the local grocery chain announced Friday.

The company says it is looking to fill a number of open positions at its stores and at its bakery plant. Some of those hired will be eligible for tuition reimbursement, Most of the positions will start part-time.

The job fair will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at all Schnucks stores and at its bakery plant.

The chain also announced Friday that most of its stores will now be open 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. starting Monday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.