Restaurants host dine-out for fallen detective’s children

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local restaurants in the St. Louis area are participating in a dine-out to honor a fallen St. Louis County officer on Tuesday, March 29.

The dine-out event is to support the children of Detective Antonio Valentine, who was killed in a fatal car crash in December. All of the proceeds will go to them.

Any restaurants that want to participate are to email dineout4officervalentine@gmail.com.

