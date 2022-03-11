Advertisement

Restaurants host dine-out for fallen detective’s children

Dine out list
Dine out list(Susan Valentine)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local restaurants in the St. Louis area are participating in a dine-out to honor a fallen St. Louis County officer on Tuesday, March 29.

The dine-out event is to support the children of Detective Antonio Valentine, who was killed in a fatal car crash in December. All of the proceeds will go to them.

Any restaurants that want to participate are to email dineout4officervalentine@gmail.com.

