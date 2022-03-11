Advertisement

MoDOT warns drivers to stay cautious as snow moves in Friday

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation warns drivers to stay cautious as snow continues to move in for the Friday morning commute.

Crews have been out treating the roads since midnight putting treatment down before snow started falling and before the morning rush. The department wants to remind drivers that speed limits are for ideal driving conditions and to drive for the conditions. This means driving slow and increasing the following distance between other cars.

MoDOT wants drivers to be aware that conditions could change depending on where they are on the road and to plan accordingly. They also encourage people to stay home if they can.

