Missouri House passes bill permitting concealed carry weapons on mass transit

MISSOURI (KMOV) -- By a vote of 101 to 40, the Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow concealed carry permit owners to carry a weapon on mass transit. House Bill 1462 was sponsored by Republican St. Charles Rep. Adam Schnelting.

Schnelting was unavailable for an interview but did speak with News 4 in March of 2021 after filing a similar bill in the previous legislative session, which eventually failed.

“The purpose of my bill is to allow our residents the ability for for self-defense,” Schnelting said in 2021.

Several mass transit riders at the Delmar Loop Station expressed concern about allowing guns in confined spaces like trains and buses where bystanders would be unable to run away if shooting started.

“It’s kind of dangerous if you ask me,” said Rachelle Farmer.

“I think it’s a bad idea,” said Nellie Moore.

Besides allowing concealed carry permit holders to carry weapons on mass transit, House Bill 1462 would also allow concealed weapons in churches and lower the minimum age for a permit from 19 to 18. And it would allow those currently banned from getting a permit because they committed a crime within the last five years to be eligible.

Taulby Roach, the president and CEO of Bi-State Development, which operates the local mass transit system, is opposed to the legislation.

“Conceal carry on transit doesn’t work very well. I mean just like other venues like an airplane, for instance, the Cardinals stadium or something like that,” he said.

But because Bi-State Development operates under a federal compact, Roach said, before concealed weapons could be allowed on the St. Louis region’s mass transit, Illinois would have to pass the same law and then Congress would have to pass the law and have it signed by the president. He said that is unlikely.

If the bill becomes law it would still allow concealed weapons in places of worship. Reverend Kevin Anthony, of Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, said he is opposed to the legislation and worries it would scare away people from attending church services.

“We need to take seriously other ways of allowing people to come to worship and feel as if they are in safe spaces,” he said.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.