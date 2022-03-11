Man shot, killed at a North City gas station
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed at a north St. Louis city gas station Thursday evening.
Officers said a man and a woman were both suffering from gunshot wounds at the Mobil Gas Station in the 4500 block of Union around 8:17 p.m. Juan Wilson, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.