Illinois to extend driver’s license/ID expiration date to July 31

Sample of an Illinois driver's license.
Sample of an Illinois driver's license.(Illiinois DMV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois officials are again extending the expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards, and learner’s permits.

Secretary of State Jesse White announced his office is extending the expiration to July 31, an extension from March 31. Last year, White’s office extended the deadline to the end of 2021 before moving the date to March 31.

White’s office has expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers. The letter provides driver’s license and ID cardholders with a unique PIN needed to renew online instead of visiting a facility and waiting in line. To confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN, call 217-785-1424.

first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law should to visit a facility when renewing their license.

