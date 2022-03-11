As gas prices soar, ethanol could be cheaper alternative for drivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gas prices continue to rise around the country to near record levels and it has drivers looking to alternative options for fueling up their cars. One option is E15.

“It’s domestically-produced, it is a high-octane gasoline component. It reduces greenhouse gas emissions,” explained Scott Richman with the Renewable Fuels Association.

E15 fuel was approved by the EPA in 2011 for flexible fuel vehicles and models made after 2001.

“Almost all the gasoline that’s sold in the United States is made with 10 percent ethanol. E-15 is a blend with 15 percent ethanol,” Richman explained.

Right now a group of bipartisan senators is calling on the White House to make the fuel more accessible to Americans by utilizing any administrative authority to permit the sale of E15 fuel over the 2022 summer driving season, extending the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver from June 1 through Sept. 15.

Right now you can purchase E15 fuel at certain gas stations. There are not many options in the St. Louis area. But Murphey’s Express in High Ridge offers it. Currently it’s $3.82 a gallon compared to regular unleaded at $3.89.

Al Taylor was filling up his tank and said his truck takes both options but he sticks with regular unleaded.

“It’s cheaper but you don’t get the same gas mileage with ethanol,” said Taylor.

Richman says education is needed for drivers to feel more comfortable picking E15 at the pump.

“People aren’t used to it, and in the absence of familiarity with a fuel like that, people are protective of their vehicles. They want to be careful of what they put in it,” he said.

You can find stations with E15 fuel on the Gas Buddy app. It’s labeled as Unleaded 88, another name for the alternative fuel source.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.