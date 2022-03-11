Gabby Petito’s family files lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The family of Gabby Petito has filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie, alleging the family knew their son had killed their daughter and was conspiring to help him flee.

The lawyer for the Laundrie family told WWSB Friday his clients were never obligated to tell them anything.

The lawsuit was filed March 10 in Sarasota County. The suit alleges that Laundrie had admitted his guilt to his parents around or on Aug. 28 during a telephone call. The Laundrie family, according to court documents, shortly afterward, paid a retainer to attorney Steve Bertolino.

Petito had been engaged to and living with Laundrie in North Port. She disappeared during the couple’s 2021 cross-country trip. The pair were documenting their trip on social media when posts abruptly ended Aug. 25. Laundrie returned to North Port alone in Petito’s van.

The lawsuit alleges Laundrie sent multiple texts from Petito’s phone to her parents in order to deceive them into thinking their daughter was still alive, including one in which Petito referred to her grandfather by his first name, something she never did.

Petito’s remains were discovered Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The cause of death was ruled to be strangulation, but the lawsuit also claims that she suffered other blunt force injuries to her head and neck area.

On Sept. 17, Laundrie’s parents reported their son missing. His remains were eventually found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near his home, and the cause of death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The civil suit seeks damages against the Laundrie family, alleging they “were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arraignments for him to leave the country,” the lawsuit says. “In doing so, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie acted with great malice or great indifference to the rights of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt.

“Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community,” the suit says.

The suit asks for Petito’s parents to be compensated for pain and suffering, and mental anguish.

Joseph Petito and Schmidt charge that in an attempt to avoid the Petito family, Robert Laundrie blocked Gabby’s mother on Facebook and on her cell phone just days before Gabby Petito’s remains were found.

Bertolino responded to ABC7 via text that the Laundries were never obligated to talk to anyone.

“As I have maintained over the last several months, the Laundries have not publicly commented at my direction, which is their right under the law,” Bertolino wrote. “Assuming everything the Petitos allege in their lawsuit is true, which we deny, this lawsuit does not change the fact that the Laundries had no obligation to speak to law enforcement or any third-party, including the Petito family.

“This fundamental legal principle renders the Petitos’ claims to be baseless under the law,” Bertolino said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.