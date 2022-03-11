Former North County state representative passes away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Missouri State Representative Cora Faith Walker has passed away, News 4 has learned.

Walker was the chief policy advisor to St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. She served in the state legislature from 2017-2019, representing the 74th District, which goes from the border of North City-North County to Florissant.

We are devestated to learn of Cora Faith Walker’s passing. She was a perfect example of a dedicated public servant who deeply cared for the St. Louis community. We’ve lost someone very special and too soon. — Missouri Democrats (@MoDemParty) March 11, 2022

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page sent out a statement to the media Friday afternoon:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Cora Faith Walker. Cora walked into my office every day with a hundred ideas and the determination to do them. She was a passionate public servant who advocated for women, newborns, survivors of sexual violence, reproductive rights, seniors, and frontline healthcare workers. She will be greatly missed by her St. Louis County government colleagues and me. We offer our condolences to her husband, Tim, and her parents.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones also released a statement:

“We in the office of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones are deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden loss of Cora Faith Walker. She was a fixture in the St. Louis region, a powerful advocate for her community, and a fiercely loyal friend to all who knew and loved her, especially to Mayor Jones. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and colleagues.”

