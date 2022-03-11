Advertisement

Famous actor jailed for staging attack on himself

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(KMOV) - Actor Jussie Smollet will spend months in jail for staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself.

Prosecutors accused him of staging an attack on himself in 2019 in Chicago. Smollet was sentenced to 150 days in jail after being convicted on five charges of disorderly conduct.

Smollet’s attorneys say they plan to appeal the conviction.

