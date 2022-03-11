Famous actor jailed for staging attack on himself

(KMOV) - Actor Jussie Smollet will spend months in jail for staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself.

Prosecutors accused him of staging an attack on himself in 2019 in Chicago. Smollet was sentenced to 150 days in jail after being convicted on five charges of disorderly conduct.

Smollet’s attorneys say they plan to appeal the conviction.

