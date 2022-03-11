Family of killed landlord speaks out days after murder

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Family members said a man who made it his mission to invest in a struggling area also met his end there. 72-year-old Michael Kelly was shot nearly 30 times and killed at the 3900 block of North 25th street Tuesday morning. As of now, detectives are still working to arrest someone in the killing. Family said he was targeted by one of his tenants.

“It’s not only someone in our family, but a loss to other people in the community to people that actually needed him,” one family member said.

A family member and neighbor talked to News 4 about Kelly Thursday.

“Mike didn’t deserve it. It was a senseless killing,” a neighbor said.

Both the family member and neighbor wish to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation.

“He was a fun, loving person that a lot of the neighborhood liked because of the fact he let a lot of people slide on rent that really needed it,” the family said.

The family said Kelly owned dozens of properties across North City for more than three decades. They said he dedicated his life to helping the north side.

“He was a good guy, you know. He had people employed that were cutting the grass and doing stuff. Never got a bad vibe from him. This is truly sad,” the neighbor explained.

Kelly’s office was located in the Hyde Park neighborhood, which residents said is typically quiet.

“I was actually asleep, and I woke up to the shots. I’ve never heard, I guess, a gun of that caliber up close. I just walked over, and I seen him, and I just started praying, and I got on the phone with 911,” the neighbor said.

Family said they believe the suspects are some of Kelly’s tenants who were in the process of being evicted.

“I don’t know how far along the process was, and then right after he left, that’s when the shooting happened. So, that’s why we’re connecting it with that,” family said.

St. Louis City’s Sheriff, Vernon Betts, said violence is possible as evictions can quickly turn dangerous.

“It shakes me up a little bit, Jenna, because we go out everyday to serve evictions. It seems like every other day we have some kind of traumatic issues with serving those evictions,” Betts said.

Betts said when he heard about Kelly, he was shocked. He said his deputies have been finding guns, weapons and drugs at nearly every eviction they serve, and said he has major concerns moving forward. One of those concerns is whether or not those guns have been used in any kind of crime. Betts said most of the time they call in St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the ATF or DEA. Another concern of Betts’ is funding. He said his department is lacking it and to be successful, money needs to be coming.

“There’s several pieces of equipment we need to continue to protect the deputies and to be able to do our job safely,” Betts said.

Betts said his deputies need basic things like radios and bullet proof vests. It’s something he said he’s asked Mayor Tishaura Jones for several times.

