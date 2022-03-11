Crude oil leak closes roads in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) - A crude oil leak has closed multiple streets in Edwardsville, officials tell News 4.

Authorities say the leak occurred at about 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 143 and Illinois Route 159. Hazmat crews from Madison County EMA, Madison County Hazmat and crews from the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and the Marathon Pipeline are responding.

Officials are urging residents to avoid the area; the following roads are closed:

Wanda Road from New Poag Road to Wagon Wheel

Old Alton Edwardsville Road from Illinois State Route 143 to west of the Cahokia Canal

