CAUGHT ON CAM: Firefighters rescue dog from icy pond in Massachusetts

The rescue of a dog who broke through thin ice was caught on camera in Massachusetts. (SOURCE: WCVB)
By John Atwater
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSTON (WCVB) – Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a dog that fell through thin ice on a pond.

The dog’s grateful owner is now warning anyone faced with a similar situation.

The dog, Jasmine, has a look of desperation in a photo taken by her owner Julie Collura of her hanging helplessly onto the ice cracking all around her.

“It was awful, it was awful,” Collura said.

In a video, Collura tries to comfort the dog as a firefighter crawls to the rescue. He falls through as he pushes Jasmine up onto solid ice.

“Oh my God, it was such a relief, such a relief,” Collura said.

With her tail wagging, it’s clear Jasmine is OK, but the whole ordeal gave her owner a scare.

Lt. Dean Munson, with the Weston Fire Department, said the first reaction is to just go out onto the ice in a rescue like this.

“I took a few steps, and then I knew there was no way, I would break the ice as well,” he said. “Hypothermia can set in in a matter of minutes for a human, and that’s why we always tell pet owners not to go in after you call, just call 911. The human typically becomes the second victim.”

After Collura called 911, firefighters arrived in Cat Rock Park within minutes with the proper gear for a cold-water rescue.

“I know, you had quite a day,” Collura told her dog.

Jasmine is now back home and her owner is relieved she didn’t create an even bigger danger.

“She’s doing great,” Collura said. “I think I am 10 years older, but oh well.”

Another dog also fell through the ice at the pond. The dog’s owner fell through as well when he tried to save his dog.

While they both made it out safely, firefighters still say you should never take the risk.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

