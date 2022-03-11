Cardinals sign RHP VerHagen out of Japan in first post-lockout deal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With the MLB lockout lifted Thursday evening, that opened the doors for trades and free-agent signings throughout the league as spring training camps hastily ramp up across the sport. Though the floodgates didn’t open immediately for frenzied activity on Thursday night as some anticipated, it appears the St. Louis Cardinals have become the first team to strike for a Major League roster move on Friday morning.

The Cardinals have signed right-handed pitcher Drew VerHagen to a two-year contract to help bolster the team’s pitching depth ahead of the new season. The team announced the deal via press release. Though the Cardinals did not report monetary figures in their announcement, the deal is reportedly worth $5.5 million over the two years, with performance incentives for more.

https://twitter.com/Feinsand/status/1502325346678497282?s=20&t=uAjPMtG2SAdK0ZZgcn6Iow

VerHagen pitched in Japan the last two years following a lengthy stint in the Detroit Tigers organization. The 31-year-old went 13-14 with a 3.51 ERA in two seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball. Prior to his overseas career, VerHagen compiled 199 MLB innings from 2014-2019, posting a 5.11 ERA with the Tigers.

St. Louis has had success in recent years in identifying pitching targets overseas. VerHagen’s professional journey has been rather similar to that of Miles Mikolas before he signed with the Cardinals for the 2018 season. Mikolas bounced between Triple-A and brief stints in the Major Leagues for several seasons before heading to Japan, honing his craft and returning stateside on a modest contract with St. Louis. Mikolas pitched well in his first year with the Cardinals and thereafter earned a contract extension that has kept him with the team in the years since.

For VerHagen, his pedigree is likely below what Mikolas’ was upon his signing with the Cardinals a few years ago. Though he has performed in a starting role in the past, VerHagen represents the type of flexible pitching depth the Cardinals were thought to have been seeking this offseason.

Though Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz project to be the team’s five starting pitchers, depth projects to be a critical factor for the Cardinals again this season. Injuries placed stress on the rotation and bullpen considerably in 2021, forcing the Cardinals to make numerous mid-season adjustments as the team strained to cover innings last season.

The Cardinals could look to VerHagen as a low-cost innings-eater out of the bullpen whose role could shift and develop based on the needs of the team at the time. It might not be the big splash over which fans salivate, but Friday’s move affords the Cardinals another necessary relief option. Notably, it does so without breaking the bank on the type of reliever contracts--Brett Cecil, Greg Holland, Andrew Miller, etc.--that haven’t panned out in the team’s favor in recent seasons.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.