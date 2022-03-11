Advertisement

Board of aldermen call on Vaccaro to apologize for calling officer expletive

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis City Board of aldermen are calling on board member Joe Vaccaro to apologize for calling a police officer an expletive after he was pulled over for speeding.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage of the traffic stop. Before it was released, Vaccaro called the officer an a**hole for not wearing a mask and coughing.

The board of aldermen also asked SLMPD to stop its internal affairs investigation of that officer.

