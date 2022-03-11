4Warn Forecast: Very Cold Air Moves In Tonight

Weather Discussion: The snow has ended across the St. Louis area. Snow in SE MO & S IL will end around mid afternoon. Another cold front will come through tonight and really drop our temperatures, plus it will become breezy tonight & tomorrow behind the front. Wind chills will be near 0 by Saturday morning. If you’re planning on attending the St. Patrick’s Parade downtown it will be VERY cold and breezy so bundle up! It’s a quick cold snap as temperatures on Sunday will make it into the 60s under sunny skies. Temperatures next week look very pleasant.

