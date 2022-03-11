4Warn Forecast: Snow This Morning

Weather Discussion: Snow arrived on schedule this morning. Accumulations are still expected to be light, around an inch in the metro area. Most of the measurable accumulation will be on grassy areas but there will be some slick spots. Accumulating snow will end in the metro area around lunch time, later farther south. Temperatures drop into the teens overnight with Wind Chills in the single digits. If you’re planning on attending the St. Patrick’s Parade downtown it will be VERY cold and breezy so bundle up! It’s a quick cold snap as temperatures on Sunday will make it into the 60s under sunny skies. Temperatures next week look very pleasant.

snowfall (KMOV)

