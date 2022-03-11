4Warn Forecast: Bitter Cold Saturday, Rapid Warm-Up Sunday

Weather Discussion: We’re done with the snow, but the bitter cold air continues to pour in tonight. Another cold front will come through tonight and really drop our temperatures, plus it will become breezy tonight & tomorrow behind the front. Lows dip to the teens with wind chills near 0 by Saturday morning. If you’re planning on attending the St. Patrick’s Parade downtown it will be VERY cold and breezy so bundle up! It’s a quick cold snap as temperatures on Sunday will make it into the 60s under sunny skies. Temperatures next week look very pleasant.

4cast (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.