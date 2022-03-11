Advertisement

20-year-old woman still missing since ‘07

Kelly Allen
Kelly Allen(Tracey Allen)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been missing for over 15 years and still hasn’t been found.

Kelly Allen, 20, was last seen at a friend’s house in Berkeley on March 13, 2007.  She is described as 5′4, 150 pounds with blond micro braids.

Allen has two tattoos, one on her shoulder of two eyes and a rose, and the other behind her right ear of a half-moon.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Louis County Police or Tracey Allen at 314-276-3852

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman and three young children were found slumped over inside a car Friday morning that had...
Woman, 3 young kids found slumped over inside car in North City Friday morning
Charcu In The Lou demonstrates how to make a salami rose
Charcu In The Lou demonstrates how to make a salami rose
‘We are tastemakers’; A stylist’s mission to revive Garment District while uniting Black creatives
People eating at Katie's Pizza and Pasta
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta donates $17,000 to help feed Ukrainian refugees