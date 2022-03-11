20-year-old woman still missing since ‘07

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been missing for over 15 years and still hasn’t been found.

Kelly Allen, 20, was last seen at a friend’s house in Berkeley on March 13, 2007. She is described as 5′4, 150 pounds with blond micro braids.

Allen has two tattoos, one on her shoulder of two eyes and a rose, and the other behind her right ear of a half-moon.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Louis County Police or Tracey Allen at 314-276-3852

