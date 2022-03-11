Advertisement

2 injured after semi-truck tips over ramp to Poplar Street Bridge

on ramp to PSB
on ramp to PSB(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A semi-truck driver and a passenger were driving northbound on Interstate 55 entering the ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge when the truck rolled over.

Officials said the truck drove over the edge down approximately 30 feet. Both driver and passenger were taken to the hospital but were conscious and breathing.

