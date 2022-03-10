Woman shot man who assaulted & chased her, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman shot a man who assaulted and chased after her Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

According to St. Louis City police, a woman was coerced into saying a man was shot during a robbery over shoes in Moline Acres. She later told officers the man demanded she make up the story to hide the actual events that transpired.

The woman then said the incident began with an argument that included the man physically assaulting her in Alton. When the duo drove to the area of Carrie and N. Broadway in St. Louis, she said she ran from the car and the man ran after her. When the man got close to her and attempted to hit her, she shot him.

The woman suffered facial injuries during the assault. The man’s condition was not released.

