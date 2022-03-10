Advertisement

Woman critically injured in afternoon shooting in South City

Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was critically injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in South City.

The 30-year-old was found shot in the 3100 block of Delor around 3:45 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

