Webster Groves man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography possession

(WJHG)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A judge Thursday sentenced Jonathan Wells of Webster Groves to 10 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.

Wells will have a lifetime of supervised release after his sentence. According to court documents, Wells uploaded 94 images of child pornography from the internet in November of 2019. Police searched Wells’ home and found he possessed more than 23,000 child pornography images on his computer.

The FBI and the St. Louis County Police Department investigated the case.

