Play Ball: MLB owners and Players Association agree to a new CBA

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our long national nightmare is finally over. Multiple reports Thursday afternoon describe that Major League Baseball and its owners have come to an agreement with the MLB Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement. The news brings the end to the lockout and allows for the beginning of the MLB season just around the corner.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:



Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

A mad scramble is about to unfold, as players are allowed to report to their teams’ spring training sites as early as Friday. Spring training games are expected to begin late next week, with the opening of the regular season on tap for early April.

League transactions can unfreeze once the deal is ratified, which is expected to take place as early as Thursday, according to Passan. Once the floodgates open, the free-agent frenzy is on as players who did not sign a deal prior to the beginning of the lockout in early December will now have the opportunity to join new teams.

If there’s an agreement and both sides ratify today, free agency can start TONIGHT, per source. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 10, 2022

Many of the concrete details of the deal will emerge in the hours and days ahead. Coming to Thursday’s agreement has been an arduous process in recent months. The CBA will introduce several on-field changes that have been anticipated for some time--like the Universal DH--while also reverting the sport back to the pre-COVID status quo in other areas. Rejoice the end to seven-inning doubleheaders and ghost runners in extra innings.

Baseball is really back. Nine inning doubleheaders and regular extra inning rules return. Man on 2nd is a thing of the past. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 10, 2022

The full ramifications of a deal--including economic shifts in the game, on-field rule changes, and the possibility of an international draft in the near future--will play out in the months and years ahead.

Details on an adjusted 162-game schedule, which will likely include a number of doubleheaders to make up for the delayed start to the calendar, will surely come together and be made public over the coming days.

What’s known for now is that baseball can finally shift away from the grueling chatter of labor issues that tend to feel tedious for most fans, returning the focus to the elements of the sport that we all love and cherish.

