Planned Parenthood sues Missouri for defunding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP/KMOV ) — Planned Parenthood is suing Missouri over an effort to defund it.

Planned Parenthood sued Thursday to force the state to continue reimbursing it for health care for Medicaid patients. The Republican-led Legislature in February passed a bill to block any public funding from going to Planned Parenthood, including clinics that don’t provide abortions. Planned Parenthood says they’ll stop receiving reimbursement for Medicaid patients at the end of the day Friday.

“For more than a year, we’ve warned the Biden administration: Missourians are in danger of losing access to their health care. Now, we are pleading with them: enforce Medicaid law immediately. Missouri is the fourth state to violate federal law, and without enforcement, it won’t be the last.,” said Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. “While we fight this defunding in court, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri will continue serving MO HealthNet patients at no cost to them. That is our unbreakable commitment to the thousands of Medicaid patients who rely on us for life-saving health care.”

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Thursday.

