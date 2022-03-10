Pacific hotel’s sleep pods making national headlines

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) – Just off Interstate 44 in Pacific is a unique boutique hotel.

The Landing Hub was created by Jennifer Blakely and her partner Shane Mayer while they were traveling with their large, blended family. There is no front desk, it’s contact free, and you book online.

“Then you get your automatic messages, you get your door codes. Everything comes to you,” explained Blakely. “So, we have the ability to run the place without actually having to run the place.”

With a community kitchen, event space and pet friendly rooms that sleeps one or an entire family. But the sleep pods, or “space-age bunk beds,” are making headlines. To activate the future of slumber, a card is needed.

“Inside you’ve got lights, mirrors, USB ports,” Blakely said. “You can sleep with the door open, the door closed.”

The hotel is one of the few places in the country that offers sleep pods. They currently go for about $45 a night.

