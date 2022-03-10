Advertisement

Officials arrest 26 people in Kansas City-area drug ring

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A year-long investigation resulted in the arrests of 26 people in an alleged conspiracy to distribute drugs in Jackson County, federal prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said more than 200 federal and Kansas City-area police officers worked together to arrested the defendants on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officers seized 27 firearms, more than 1,800 rounds of ammunition, 11.1 kilograms of marijuana, 300 grams of cocaine, other illegal drugs, and $35,000 in cash, according to a news release.

The federal indictment alleges the defendants conspired since Jan. 28, 2019, to distribute drugs in Jackson County. They operated mostly in east Kansas City.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, some defendants are charged in 16 drug-trafficking counts and 57 counts of illegally using a telephone to facilitate the conspiracy.

Court documents also allege some of the suspects were armed and were violent, including that some were involved in a shooting that injured three people on April 17, 2021, in Kansas City’s Westport entertainment area.

