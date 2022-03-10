North County restaurant Cannoli’s closing after 28 years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime Florissant restaurant Cannoli’s to close this month after nearly three decades in business.

The restaurant’s owners made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday citing challenges due to the pandemic.

“Staffing is a challenge at this time. Plus it’s such a large facility, keeping it maintained properly and keeping the facility financially going in the proper way, we’ve had to make some decisions,” the video message said.

In the video the owners said its in the best interest of their family and their business to not resign their lease at 462 N Highway 67

The Italian restaurant will close March 19.

