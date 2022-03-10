Advertisement

New apartments planned in place of Mike Shannons site

Fielder Lofts
Fielder Lofts(Garrison Company)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Garrison Companies proposed a 125-unit luxury apartment complex in replacement of the old Mike Shannon’s Steaks and Seafood restaurant.

The Fielder Lofts will be built a block away from Ballpark Village. The confirmed date on building the apartments will be on June 1.

The complex will have both street and paid garage parking. They will also have public dog park areas, a third floor courtyard providing residents with an outdoor pool and yoga center, and a roof top view of the Arch and Busch Stadium.

Fielder Lofts’ features will include 9-10 foot ceilings, in-unit washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and central heat and air conditioning.

Garrison companies say the date to start the construct the complex will be Sept. 15. They plan to finish building by October 2023.

