Man, 40, convicted by St. Louis County jury of sex crimes against children

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A 40-year-old man has been convicted of sex crimes against children.

Gerardo Gonzalez, 40, was alleged to have committed the crimes in Woodson Terrace and Overland between Dec. 20, 2003 and July 6, 2010. The three girls who claimed he committed statutory sodomy were relatives of his wife at the time.

The three girls, Gonzalez’s bother and detectives from Woodson Terrace and Overland testified at the trial. The jury convicted him on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy with a victim less than 12 years. He was acquitted on a third count of the same crime.

“Child victims of sex crimes frequently come forward many years later, if at all, for complex reasons that this dedicated and compassionate jury clearly understood,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I thank these jurors for their service in bringing justice for these courageous young women.”

A sentencing hearing was set for April 29.

