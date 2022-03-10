Advertisement

Man, 40, convicted by St. Louis County jury of sex crimes against children

Gerardo Gonzalez was convicted by a St. Louis County jury of two counts of statutory sodomy...
Gerardo Gonzalez was convicted by a St. Louis County jury of two counts of statutory sodomy first degree - victim less than 12 years.(St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A 40-year-old man has been convicted of sex crimes against children.

Gerardo Gonzalez, 40, was alleged to have committed the crimes in Woodson Terrace and Overland between Dec. 20, 2003 and July 6, 2010. The three girls who claimed he committed statutory sodomy were relatives of his wife at the time.

The three girls, Gonzalez’s bother and detectives from Woodson Terrace and Overland testified at the trial. The jury convicted him on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy with a victim less than 12 years. He was acquitted on a third count of the same crime.

“Child victims of sex crimes frequently come forward many years later, if at all, for complex reasons that this dedicated and compassionate jury clearly understood,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I thank these jurors for their service in bringing justice for these courageous young women.”

A sentencing hearing was set for April 29.

