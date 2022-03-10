Local businesses, organizations passing down, cutting costs amid record-high gas prices

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local businesses and organizations are passing down and cutting costs during record-high gas prices across the nation.

Customers are seeing increased Uber and Lyft rates. One driver, Dennis Tinsman, told News 4 an average cost of a ride from Lambert International Airport to Downtown St. Louis used to cost around $15, now it costs $20.

Tinsman said the rideshare companies are offering drivers incentives to stay on the road.

The Fort Zumwalt School District told News 4 the district operates 170 buses and 60 run on propane, while the others run on diesel. Diesel costs around $4.80 a gallon, while propane runs about $1.80 a gallon. The district is relying more on the propane buses to keep costs low.

Epic Pizza & Subs in Soulard is considering raising prices because the cost of food is increasing because fuel and delivery costs are increasing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.