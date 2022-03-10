LIST: 314 Day celebrations begin today! Here’s where you can have fun in true St. Louis fashion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One thing about St. Louisans, we are NOT afraid to represent our town. No matter the place or time.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait until Monday to celebrate all things St. Louis for 314 Day. The festivities kicked off Thursday with five self-guided 3.14-mile walks and rides on greenways across St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County.

Here are some of the highlighted events:

Friday, March 11, 4-6 p.m.: Show Me Arts + Fashion.

A networking event for local artists and fashion designers at Scene Event Space, 3333 Washington Avenue, St. Louis

Saturday, March 12, 12- 3 p.m.: 314 Day Health & Wellness Expo

Harris-Stowe State University, 3026 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis

An outdoor fitness expo that includes multiple workouts taught by fitness instructors from local gyms, an obstacle course, screenings, wellness vendors and more.

Sunday, March 13, 10-11 a.m.: Prayer March Around the Arch

Walk together from 200 Washington Avenue to and around the grounds of the Gateway Arch and join a non-denominational prayer for St. Louis.

Sunday, March 13, 12-4 p.m.: 314 Day City Wide Market Crawl

Organized by The Women’s Creative and featuring small businesses hosted in six area locations. Union Station will host a larger celebration during the event with close to 20 vendors and a variety of entertainment from local artists throughout the afternoon.

Sunday March 13, 3-7:30 p.m.: Free One Four Live Music Showcase

The Lot at The Big Top, 3401 Washington Ave., St. Louis

Music at the Intersection + Jamo Presents: A free STL Music Showcase ft. NandoSTL, Saint Boogie Brass Band, DJ Saylor & Spankonya.

Sunday, March 13, 7 p.m. and Monday, March 14, 10 p.m.: Illumination of the McDonnell Planetarium

The exterior of the iconic James S. McDonnell Planetarium (part of the St. Louis Science Center in Forest Park) will be illuminated with a colorful 314 Day design.

Monday, March 14, 4-8 p.m.: #314Day Happy Hour Celebration at Live! by Loews Rooftop 799

Celebrate 314 Day with drinks downtown at the Live! by Loews Hotel rooftop bar at Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO.

Monday, March 14, 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.: #314Day Founders Skate Party

An adult-themed skate party featuring a known DJ from STL! Enjoy great music and skate to good music while celebrating 314 Day at St. Louis Skatium 120 E Catalan St., St. Louis

Don’t worry, there are plenty of events to select from. Click here for the full list.

