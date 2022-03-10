Advertisement

Law enforcement to give updates on case of unidentified woman’s remains found in Jefferson Co., Ill. state park

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released new forensic art of "Ina Jane Doe" in January...
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released new forensic art of "Ina Jane Doe" in January 2022.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Law enforcement will provide updates on the case of an unidentified woman whose remains were found on the side of a wood road in a state park.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Redgrave Research Forensic Services will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 11 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

On January 27, 1993, the partial remains of a woman were found on the side of a wooded roadway in Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park. The sheriff’s office believed she was a victim of homicide and has been working to identify her ever since.

Recently, they said new ways of identification for “Ina Jane Doe” have been tried, including anthropological re-analysis, DNA extraction and sequencing and forensic genetic genealogy.

