Kyiv Airbnb owner is grateful for charitable bookings by St. Louisans

(KMOV) -- Arnold Shterental owns several Airbnb apartments in Kyiv, Ukraine. He left them all behind when he, his wife and two children, ages 9 and 10, fled the city seven days after the Russian invasion.

It was one of his Airbnb apartments that Leslie Silkwood of the St. Louis area booked recently as a way to donate money to someone in Ukraine.

“This just made it really personal and special to me, being able to directly connect with someone who’s directly affected by this war,” she said.

Airbnb announced it was waiving fees for rentals in Ukraine, and since then more than $2 million has been donated to people in Ukraine through charitable bookings.

Shterental said he started receiving these kinds of bookings five or six days after the war began.

“Wow, that’s amazing. I didn’t realize it would like, become such a big thing and people would write stories about it. For us, it’s it’s been a great help,” he said.

Shterental said he took his family to the train station to travel west to the border with Poland and encountered a very large crowd. He described the crowd’s scramble to board when the next train arrived, like something from World War II.

He said the normally 5-hour train ride to Lviv took 11 hours and was so crowded that it was impossible for him or his children to use the bathroom.

“My kids were crying. I mean, it was just a nightmare,” he said.

Shterental said his family eventually made it across the Polish border and flew from Warsaw to New York City on Tuesday, where he’s staying with relatives. But he said his parents, his business and his home are in Ukraine and he hopes to return someday.

