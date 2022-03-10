James S. McDonnell Planetarium to show support for Ukraine, celebrate 314 Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The James S. McDonnell Planetarium will display special messages in the coming nights.

From Thursday through Saturday, a graphic of a yellow sunflower will be projected against a blue LED backdrop on the south side of the planetarium, which will be easily visible to passersby on Interstate 64. The sunflower is the National Flower of Ukraine.

Then, on Sunday and Monday, a special 314 Day graphic will be projected on the planetarium to celebrate St. Louis’ unofficial holiday.

The images will be displayed from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.