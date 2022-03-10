Advertisement

James S. McDonnell Planetarium to show support for Ukraine, celebrate 314 Day

The Planetarium at the St. Louis Science Center in Forest Park is bathed in blue, beginning...
The Planetarium at the St. Louis Science Center in Forest Park is bathed in blue, beginning today in St. Louis Thursday, April 9, 2020. Many buildings in St. Louis are lit in blue in support of the #LightItBlue campaign.(Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The James S. McDonnell Planetarium will display special messages in the coming nights.

From Thursday through Saturday, a graphic of a yellow sunflower will be projected against a blue LED backdrop on the south side of the planetarium, which will be easily visible to passersby on Interstate 64. The sunflower is the National Flower of Ukraine.

Then, on Sunday and Monday, a special 314 Day graphic will be projected on the planetarium to celebrate St. Louis’ unofficial holiday.

The images will be displayed from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MoDOT and IDOT
MoDOT, IDOT prepare for snow coming to St. Louis region
‘I am scared’; Hungry & desperate Missourians say they cannot reach anyone at Food Stamps Department
local businesses
Local businesses react to inflation rates
Lambert airport extended mask mandate in airplanes
Travel talkback: mask mandates in airport