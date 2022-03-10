Inflation soared 7.9 percent last year, small business owners struggling to stay afloat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new report shows inflation soared 7.9 percent in the past year, as skyrocketing prices of gasoline, rent, food and other items make life difficult for many Americans.

“I believe if this continues, people will be asking for higher wages from employers and that will continue to drive prices up,” Jerome Katz with the Chaifez School of Business at St. Louis University said.

After two years of back-and-forth restrictions, indoor dining bans and a severe worker shortage, inflation is now making ingredients and supplies more expensive for owners of small restaurants and other businesses in the food industry.

“We’ve had to eliminate a few things and in the last twelve months at least two price increases with our menu,” Tom Freesmeier, owner of Cannoli’s in Florissant, said.

Freesmeier and his family announced on social media Wednesday night Cannoli’s will close March 19 after 28 years in business.

“We are very comfortable in the fact that to do well in this industry, we just can’t do it in this space,” he said.

Worn out and tired after two years, Freesmeier said his family is looking forward to spending time together and taking a break from the restaurant business.

“We’re not ruling anything out, but this space is just too big and the pandemic really highlighted that,” he said. “We have around 8 or 10 tables we don’t use on nights that we aren’t as busy and you feel bad putting people on a wait list when you have the tables, but we don’t have the staff up front or in the kitchen to serve them.”

On South Kingshighway in the city, Eddie Strickland has owned Eddie’s Southtown Donuts for 15 years. The pandemic eliminated 75 percent of his deliveries and now he largely depends on churchgoers on weekends.

“The pandemic took everything you had and saved back down to basically zero,” he said.

He, too, said inflation is causing ingredients like flour, sugar and shortening to get more expensive.

“Yet, my prices of the donuts has been the same since I’ve been here because I cater to the neighborhood,” he said. “You don’t do this to make millions, I recognize everyone’s situation is different and I want to be here for them.”

Strickland has put several recent pleas on Facebook, encouraging customers to come out and support his business, as it’s been slow.

“I don’t make nearly as many donuts daily as I used to,” he said. “I’m tired of feeding the waste, it’s getting bigger than the pocket.”

