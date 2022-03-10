Advertisement

Illinois House of Representatives approves resolution to honor South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner

South Roxana Fire Department Chief Todd Werner died on July 1 after suffering a heart attack.
South Roxana Fire Department Chief Todd Werner died on July 1 after suffering a heart attack.(South Roxana Fire Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV) --  A portion of Route 111 could be designated in honor of South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner.

The Illinois House of Representatives unanimously approved a resolution Thursday sponsored by State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) to designate Illinois Route 111 from New Poag Road to Madison Avenue as “The Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway.”

Read: South Roxana Fire Department launches fundraisers for Chief Werner’s family

“Chief Werner dedicated his life to public service in Madison County by serving as a first responder. His selfless commitment to the community won’t be forgotten,” said Rep. Elik. “After talking with other first responders in the county, it became evident that Chief Werner made a positive impact on the people who were fortunate to call him a friend.”

Werner joined the South Roxana Fire Department in 1996 and became Fire Chief in 2013. He worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office before his passing on July 1, 2021 at the age of 48.

