Driver crashes car after shots fired on I-70 in East St. Louis
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver was uninjured after shots were fired at him while driving on Interstate 70 in East St. Louis.
The shooting happened near mile marker 3 before 6:40 a.m. Thursday. Video shows squad cars parked behind a crashed car on the on-ramp while officers speak to a man sitting on the ground.
Traffic is backed up for miles. Limited information has been released.
