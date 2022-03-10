Advertisement

Driver crashes car after shots fired on I-70 in East St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver was uninjured after shots were fired at him while driving on Interstate 70 in East St. Louis.

The shooting happened near mile marker 3 before 6:40 a.m. Thursday. Video shows squad cars parked behind a crashed car on the on-ramp while officers speak to a man sitting on the ground.

Traffic is backed up for miles. Limited information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Driver crashes car after shots fired on I-70 in East St. Louis
RAW: Driver crashes car after shots fired on I-70 in East St. Louis
AK Brown poses as she reads a fashion magazine.
PHOTOS: Self-proclaimed fashion connector offers styling tips to St. Louis
Architect died
World-renowned St. Louis architect dies at 99
It's a confusing time to figure out what businesses are open, what's closed and what can open...
North County restaurant Cannoli’s closing after 28 years