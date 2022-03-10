Driver crashes car after shots fired on I-70 in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver was uninjured after shots were fired at him while driving on Interstate 70 in East St. Louis.

The shooting happened near mile marker 3 before 6:40 a.m. Thursday. Video shows squad cars parked behind a crashed car on the on-ramp while officers speak to a man sitting on the ground.

Traffic is backed up for miles. Limited information has been released.

