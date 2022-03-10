Debate over how the COVID-19 relief funds in St. Louis City continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Debates on how the city of St. Louis should be spending the American Rescue Plan Act funds continue Thursday.

There’s been a lot of back and forth after Mayor Tishaura Jones sent a letter to the committee about the focus of money that the city already has. The mayor said there hasn’t been enough public input on how the relief funds, which are already in their possession, should be spent in a letter she sent out earlier this week to the committee.

Jones stated Chairman Jeffrey Boyd was eager to begin appropriating $250 million not yet in the city’s hands--rather than focusing on the $40 million the city has left to appropriate. Boyd clarified at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting he did not mean to imply the money would be decided on this week.

The final $250 million of the $498 million in ARPA funding is expected to hit the city’s bank account in May. Last August, the Board of Aldermen appropriated $130 million of federal funding toward causes like rental, mortgage, and utility assistance

But as of Thursday, just 2 percent of that $130 million has actually been spent. The city must appropriate all $498 million dollars by 2024 and have it spent by 2026.

Of the money that has been spent, the city said it’s gone toward the $500 cash assistance checks and gift cards for vaccine events.

The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. online.

