Belleville woman sentenced to 8 years for fatal drunk driving crash on Labor Day

ALTON. Ill. (KMOV) - A Belleville woman accused of driving drunk and killing a 27-year-old woman was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Erin L. Arras, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence causing death. On Sept. 7, 2020. Arras pulled out of the parking lot of Abbott Machine Co. on W. Broadway in Alton when her car crashed into a motorcycle on Labor Day.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Natasha J. Dillinger, of Bethalto, died Wednesday afternoon from her injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was also hurt in the crash. Toxicology reports showed the Belleville woman had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit.

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons offered a message to the public, stating, “Every year around Labor Day Weekend we warn of the dangers of drunk driving and the horrific aftermath it can cause. This is a message to people who consider getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, that there will be consequences, you will receive Madison County justice. My sincerest condolences go to the family and friends of Ms. Dillinger.”

According to authorities, Arras had a previous DUI in St. Clair County from 2010.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.