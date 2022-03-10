Advertisement

Apartment building evacuated after fire breaks out in North County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Laurel Park Apartments in north St. Louis County were evacuated after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

A fire department official said eight units were destroyed in the fire. No one was injured.

The apartment building is located on Jacobi Avenue north of Jennings. All of the destroyed units are believed to be occupied. Fire crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eight units in an apartment complex were destroyed Wednesday in a fire.
Families forced to evacuate after Laurel Park apartment fire
Aldi
Couple gets engagement photos taken at Aldi
Air Bnb helps Ukraine
Kyiv Airbnb owner is grateful for charitable bookings by St. Louisans
Fielder Lofts
New apartments planned in place of Mike Shannons site