Apartment building evacuated after fire breaks out in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Laurel Park Apartments in north St. Louis County were evacuated after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

A fire department official said eight units were destroyed in the fire. No one was injured.

The apartment building is located on Jacobi Avenue north of Jennings. All of the destroyed units are believed to be occupied. Fire crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.

