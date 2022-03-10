Advertisement

Angie Pappas-Muyco and John McCabe named new principals in Parkway School District

Angie Pappas-Muyco (left) is the principal for Parkway South John McCabe (right) is the...
Angie Pappas-Muyco (left) is the principal for Parkway South John McCabe (right) is the principal for Parkway West(Parkway Schools)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two high schools in the Parkway School District selected new principals for the next school year.

Pappas-Muyco will be the new principal at Parkway South. She has been a part of the high school for 13 years. Prior to being an assistant principal, she served as the English teacher for six years.

Pappas-Muyco has a master’s in secondary education and administration from UMSL and a bachelor of arts in secondary education and English from SLU. She is currently working on a doctorate in educational leadership from Maryville University.

Parkway West selected John McCabe as their new principal. He is the current principal of the Fem Ridge High School choice program in Parkway.

Prior to Parkway, he coordinated 7-12th grade programs in the Maplewood School District. He began his teaching career 15 years ago, serving as a middle school English and Social Studies teacher.

McCabe has a master’s in educational leadership from Maryville University and a bachelor of arts in history from Fontbonne University. He is also currently working on his doctorate in educational leadership from Maryville University.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MoDOT and IDOT
MoDOT, IDOT prepare for snow coming to St. Louis region
‘I am scared’; Hungry & desperate Missourians say they cannot reach anyone at Food Stamps Department
local businesses
Local businesses react to inflation rates
Lambert airport extended mask mandate in airplanes
Travel talkback: mask mandates in airport
The Planetarium at the St. Louis Science Center in Forest Park is bathed in blue, beginning...
James S. McDonnell Planetarium to show support for Ukraine, celebrate 314 Day