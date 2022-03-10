Angie Pappas-Muyco and John McCabe named new principals in Parkway School District

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two high schools in the Parkway School District selected new principals for the next school year.

Pappas-Muyco will be the new principal at Parkway South. She has been a part of the high school for 13 years. Prior to being an assistant principal, she served as the English teacher for six years.

Pappas-Muyco has a master’s in secondary education and administration from UMSL and a bachelor of arts in secondary education and English from SLU. She is currently working on a doctorate in educational leadership from Maryville University.

Parkway West selected John McCabe as their new principal. He is the current principal of the Fem Ridge High School choice program in Parkway.

Prior to Parkway, he coordinated 7-12th grade programs in the Maplewood School District. He began his teaching career 15 years ago, serving as a middle school English and Social Studies teacher.

McCabe has a master’s in educational leadership from Maryville University and a bachelor of arts in history from Fontbonne University. He is also currently working on his doctorate in educational leadership from Maryville University.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.