4Warn Forecast: Light Snow Tonight-Friday Morning

Weather Discussion: Cooler and cloudy Thursday, but watch for snow to the northwest of St. Louis during the evening. By 11 PM to 1 AM the snow will be moving into the St. Louis metro. There will be some melting on the warm ground at first and chemicals will work well overnight on treated roads. Still, there likely will be a slower than normal commute with some slick spots. This band of light snow will actually weaken and fall apart near or after sunrise which is why accumulations are light in and around the metro. And when the snow band re-forms midday, it will do so southeast of the St. Louis metro and continue to push southeast out of the area. This will help make roads in the St. Louis metro decent for the afternoon adn evening drive.

Much colder air is pouring in as temps will be in the upper 20s Friday morning and low 30s for the afternoon. Then it drops to the teens for Saturday morning. But Saturday is dry and sunny, despite being another cold day. And expect a rapid warm-up Sunday as milder weather returns with highs near 60.

Snowfall (KMOV)

