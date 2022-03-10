4Warn Forecast: Accumulating Snow Arrives Tonight - Friday

Weather Discussion: Cooler and mostly dry on Thursday with increasing clouds. There is a low chance for spots of flurries or light snow Thursday, but the accumulating snow will arrive Thursday night through Friday across the region. And for the St. Louis metro I’m pinpointing Friday from 12 AM to 3 PM as the time to watch for accumulating snow. This won’t be a huge snowfall, but enough to make roads slushy and snowy on untreated roads.

Accumulations from 1-2″ are generally are expected. However, west of the metro could see up to 4″. This snow tapers off in St. Louis by Mid-afternoon and areas southeast by the evening. Temperatures will be near freezing which will both melt some of this snow and allow chemicals to work well on treated roads. So expect accumulations to look more impressive on grass and raised surfaces with treated roads being more slushy/wet. But as temperatures crash Friday night, with a low of 15 by Saturday morning, watch for slick spots where meltwater hasn’t evaporated and turned to icy patches.

Saturday will be a cold and dry day with lots of sunshine. But then we get a quick warm-up Sunday with highs near 60 and more sunshine.

snowfall forecast (kmov)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.