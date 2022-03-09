Wagner says more aid must sent to Ukraine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner says the US needs to send urgently send more aid to Ukraine.

The West County Republican was part of a bipartisan group of six lawmakers who traveled to Eastern Europe. They checked how military and humanitarian aid is getting into Ukraine. She called it the “most important and consequential trip” she’s ever made. Wagner says she saw first-hand how humanitarian groups are being attacked.

“Each and every time they believe they have an agreement with Putin to have safe passage and a safe corridor, which is what they need, and those agreements that are under the Geneva Convention, you don’t bomb trucks that have the Red Cross on top or the US AID, every time they would begin to venture in, Putin would shell again. He is in violation of so many war crimes, he is just a butcher and any humanitarian aid that is getting into Ukraine is really being done covertly,” Wagner said.

Wagner wants Congress to quickly pass a $10 million - $12 million package that would fund military supplies and humanitarian aid.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.