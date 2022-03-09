UMSL men and women’s basketball qualify for the NCAA Division II tournament in the same season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time in school history, UMSL’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are both qualified for the NCAA Division II Tournament in the Midwest Region.

The Tritons men’s team finished their regular season with a 24-6 record and placed in the 5th seed of the tournament. Last year, they finished their short season with a 13-6 record, losing to Drury University in the GLVC Conference tournament.

The Tritons made it to the NCAA DII tournament for the first time since 1988 in the 2019-20 season, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. Now they worked their way to a second chance to compete for a national title.

“It’s great, especially for all these guys,” head coach Bob Sundvold said. “It’s really gratifying for those guys so that they can reach their goal.”

One of the players Sundvold mentioned was senior guard Yaakema Rose Jr. Rose is one of the leaders that was a part of the team in 2019 that qualified for the tournament.

“It’s kind of like, a second chance to show what we’re made of,” Rose said. “We want to do it for the seniors that didn’t get to play two years ago.”

The men’s basketball team will play against no. 4 seed Truman State in the first round of the tournament on March 11, in North Canton, Ohio. The Tritons lost two close games to them earlier in the season, 79-72 in January and 72-71 in December.

The Tritons women’s team finished the regular season 23-5, and 17-3 in the GLVC Conference. This is their first NCAA tournament appearance since the 2013-14 season, when they lost to Lewis University in the first round.

“It’s obviously a humbly feeling and an awesome feeling all at once,” Head coach Katie Vaughn said. “These girls worked so hard not only this year but for the seniors, it’s a reflection of the work they’d put in over the years.”

This is Vaughn’s 10th year as the women’s head coach. She is the all-time wins leader in UMSL women’s basketball history with a record of 138-104.

The Lady Tritons missed the tournament the last two years, going 12-8 in the 2020-21 season and 16-13 in the 2019 season. With the help of the six seniors on the team, they were able to change the atmosphere of the program.

“I think it’s just our maturity with the leadership we have in our upperclassmen,” Vaughn said. “They put in the time as freshman and sophomores and didn’t see the immediate reward of winning and they put in the time in the off-season and the summer and just kind of had that ‘refuse to lose’ mentality in their senior year.”

The Lady Tritons will face Drury University on March 11 in Ashland, Ohio. This will be a rematch after losing to them 64-54 in the conference championship.

