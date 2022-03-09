Six months after appropriating $130 million in ARPA funding, St. Louis City has spent just two percent

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -More than six months after the St. Louis Board of Aldermen appropriated $130 million in federal funding, the Mayor’s Office has only spent about two percent of that money.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said he received the status update in February after months of not hearing anything related to the approved money.

“It took us six months to receive the report we received and once we received it, we understood why they were sitting on it,” Reed said. “The report was just horrendous.”

Last March, the city qualified for $498 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, largely determined by poverty levels in the city. Last summer, the city received the first $250 million and in August, the Board of Aldermen voted to appropriate $130 million of that funding within Board Bill 2.

“If you would have told me after six months only two percent of the money would be processed, I would have said that would be impossible,” Reed said.

The money spent thus far, around $3 million, has been dedicated toward the $500 cash assistance payouts and gift cards given to those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“The city is working within our procurement processes, U.S. Treasury regulations and the guidelines set forth by the aldermen to actually spend that money and when you look at the impact of that money, think of how many lives have been changed,” Nick Desideri, Communications Director for the City of St. Louis, said.

Currently, the board is discussing Board Bill 82 in committee, which will decide how the city’s remaining $40 million will be allocated ahead of the second and final $250 million payment hitting the city’s bank account in May or early June.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Tishaura Jones issued a letter to the city’s Housing Urban Development and Zoning Committee, asking it to pause any action on the yet-to-be received $250 million payment.

“Last week, Chairman Boyd stressed the need to begin appropriating this yet-to-arrive funding immediately,” the letter read in part. “This is concerning; public input for such a significant allocation has been almost nonexistent.”

Boyd clarified at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting he did not intend to allocate the $250 million this week.

“There was intention and that intention was made clear so Mayor Jones reached out to the committee and committee chair and we were glad to see that they walked that sentiment back and not try to appropriate hundreds of millions of dollars with no public input,” Desideri said.

President Reed said he is disappointed in the lack of money sent out the door thus far. Much of the money appropriated last fall included rental, mortgage and utility assistance, Reed said.

“All this time across the last six months, we’ve seen people get evicted from their homes, get their utilities cut off and all of these things,” Reed said. “That wouldn’t have to happen if indeed the administration would focus on delivering these funds.”

The $498 million must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026, according to the city. Reed said the Board of Aldermen will continue to do its job by appropriating the money.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.