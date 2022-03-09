Advertisement

Rung for Women helps women move up in the pay gap

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For International Women’s Day, one local organization is shining a light on the gender pay gap.

“Rung for Women” started as a re-sale clothing boutique in South city 10 years ago. In 2016, the founder shifted the idea behind the space, creating a place for women to come and transform their lives by helping them move up the economic opportunity ladder.

“Women earn 85 cents for every dollar that men earn and women of color earn less,” President of Rung for Women Leslie Gill said. “Rung’s role is to help women skill up and develop skills that will take them into the future.”

“Rung for Women” offers career services, financial coaching, and even has a health clinic. Gill says “Rung for Women” has helped 300 women since it started.

