Hazelwood West highschooler taken to hospital amid incident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A student at Hazelwood West High School was rushed to the hospital following an incident Thursday.

Officers rushed to Hazelwood West High School on Wildcat Lane just before noon for a report of a stabbing. Administrators told News 4 that are working with Hazelwood Police as they investigate the incident.

“A student involved in the incident has been transported to a hospital to receive medical attention,” school officials said.

News 4 is working to confirm the gender and severity of the victim’s injuries.

